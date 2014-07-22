Swiss International Air Lines cancels Tel Aviv flights on Tues, Wed

GENEVA, July 22 Swiss International Air Lines has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Wednesday and is monitoring the situation, a spokeswoman said, in line with similar measures by other airlines.

"As a precautionary measure given the situation we are discontinuing our flights to Tel Aviv and continue monitoring the situation very closely," Swiss International Air Lines spokeswoman Susanne Muehlemann told Reuters. (Reporting by Marina Depetris; Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)