Swiss International Air Lines cancels Tel Aviv flights on Tues, Wed

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
GENEVA, July 22 Swiss International Air Lines has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Wednesday and is monitoring the situation, a spokeswoman said, in line with similar measures by other airlines.
"As a precautionary measure given the situation we are discontinuing our flights to Tel Aviv and continue monitoring the situation very closely," Swiss International Air Lines spokeswoman Susanne Muehlemann told Reuters. (Reporting by Marina Depetris; Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------