Gaza rocket hits Tel Aviv, no casualties -radio

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TEL AVIV Nov 15 A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck Israel's largest city, Tel Aviv on Thursday, but there were no casualties, Army Radio said.
Air raid sirens sent the city's residents running for shelter in the first reported rocket attack on Israel's commercial centre since the 1991 Gulf war.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.