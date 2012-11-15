版本:
Gaza rocket hits Tel Aviv, no casualties -radio

TEL AVIV Nov 15 A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck Israel's largest city, Tel Aviv on Thursday, but there were no casualties, Army Radio said.

Air raid sirens sent the city's residents running for shelter in the first reported rocket attack on Israel's commercial centre since the 1991 Gulf war.

