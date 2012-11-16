版本:
Sirens sound in Tel Aviv, explosion heard

TEL AVIV Nov 16 Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Friday and an explosion was heard, a witness said.

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the city, Israel's commercial capital, on Thursday. One fell in the sea, a security source said, and the other landed in a Tel Aviv suburb, causing no damage or casualties.

