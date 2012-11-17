UPDATE 1-Rocket fired at Tel Aviv, intercepted in mid-air

TEL AVIV Nov 17 Palestinian militants fired a
rocket at Tel Aviv on Saturday but it was intercepted in mid-air
by a newly deployed Israeli anti-missile battery and caused no
casualties or damage, police said.
The armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement said in Gaza
that it launched a long-range Fajr-5 rocket at the city,
Israel's commercial centre.
It was the third rocket attack on Tel Aviv since Israel
began an air offensive in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
The Israeli military rushed an Iron Dome interceptor battery
to the Tel Aviv area hours before the attack on Saturday.
Deployment of the system came several months earlier than
planned.
Witnesses saw two white plumes of smoke, the interceptor
missiles, rise into the sky over the southern outskirts of Tel
Aviv and heard an explosion when the rocket was hit.
Police confirmed the interception and said the rocket had
not struck ground. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said
there were no casualties.