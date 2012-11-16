版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 20:00 BJT

Rocket fired at Tel Aviv landed in the sea - police spokesman

TEL AVIV Nov 16 A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards Tel Aviv on Friday landed in the sea, a police spokesman said.

"The rocket landed off the shores of Tel Aviv," the spokesman said after air raid sirens sounded in Israel's commercial centre and an explosion was heard.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐