UPDATE 1-Israel shoots down two Hamas rockets fired at Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV Nov 18 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Tel Aviv on Sunday which were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome air shield, witnesses and police said.

Gaza's governing Hamas militants said they launched two Iranian-designed Fajr-5 rockets at Israel's commercial capital, which has come under several such salvoes since cross-border fighting with the Palestinian enclave erupted on Wednesday.

Police said falling debris from the interception struck a car, which a Reuters TV crew saw catch fire. Its driver escaped unharmed, having fled the vehicle for shelter when sirens sounded to warn of the incoming rockets.