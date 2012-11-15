Gaza rocket fired at Tel Aviv, lands in sea - security source

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
JERUSALEM Nov 15 A rocket fired at Tel Aviv from the Gaza Strip on Thursday landed in the sea, an Israeli security source said.
Air raid sirens sounded in Israel's commercial centre during the evening rush hour, sending commuters scurrying from buses to seek shelter, and an explosion was heard.
Israel's chief military spokesman said no rocket had struck the city. A security source said it fell into the Mediterranean.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.