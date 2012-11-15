版本:
Gaza rocket fired at Tel Aviv, lands in sea - security source

JERUSALEM Nov 15 A rocket fired at Tel Aviv from the Gaza Strip on Thursday landed in the sea, an Israeli security source said.

Air raid sirens sounded in Israel's commercial centre during the evening rush hour, sending commuters scurrying from buses to seek shelter, and an explosion was heard.

Israel's chief military spokesman said no rocket had struck the city. A security source said it fell into the Mediterranean.

