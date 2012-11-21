Egypt declares ceasefire agreed in Gaza conflict

CAIRO Nov 21 Egypt announced on Wednesday that
a ceasefire had been reached to end the conflict between Israel
and the Palestinians, starting later in the day.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr made the
announcement in a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton. The ceasefire would come into effect at
1900 GMT, Amr said.
"These efforts ... have resulted in understandings to cease
fire and restore calm and halt the bloodshed that the last
period has seen," Amr said.