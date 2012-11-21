Israel agreed to Gaza truce, won't lift blockade -sources

JERUSALEM Nov 21 Israel has agreed to a truce
in the Gaza Strip, but will not lift its blockade of the
Palestinian territory, Israeli sources said, declining to give
further details of any deal.
Shortly before, a Palestinian official with knowledge of
Egyptian mediation between the two sides told Reuters that there
was a ceasefire agreement to end eight days of fighting in Gaza
that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.
Israel's Channel Two television said a ceasefire would be
announced in Cairo later in the evening by U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton.