版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 19:58 BJT

Turkey's Erdogan: Israel carrying out "terrorist acts" in Gaza

ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel on Monday of carrying out "terrorist acts" in its bombardment of Gaza.

"Those who associate Islam with terrorism close their eyes in the face of mass killing of Muslims, turn their heads from the massacre of children in Gaza," Erdogan told a conference of the Eurasian Islamic Council in Istanbul.

"For this reason, I say that Israel is a terrorist state, and its acts are terrorist acts."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐