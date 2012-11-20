US blocks UN Security Council action on Israel-Gaza conflict

UNITED NATIONS Nov 20 The United States blocked
on Tuesday a U.N. Security Council statement condemning the
escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in the
Gaza Strip, setting the scene for a possible showdown between
Washington and Russia on the issue.
The United States opposed the statement - which had to be
approved by consensus - because it "failed to address the root
cause" - missile attacks by Hamas - of the escalation in
fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, said Erin
Pelton, spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations.
Israel said it was these Hamas rocket attacks that prompted
its major offensive against the militants in Gaza on Wednesday.
"We made clear that we would measure any action by the
Security Council based on whether it supported the ongoing
diplomacy toward de-escalation of violence and a durable outcome
that ends the rocket attacks on Israeli cities," Pelton said.
"By failing to call for the immediate and permanent halt to
rocket launches from Gaza into Israel, this press statement
failed to contribute constructively to those goals," she said.
"As such, we could not agree to this statement."
Russia said on Monday that if the 15-member council could
not agree on a statement then it would put a resolution - a
stronger move by the council than a statement - to a vote later
on Tuesday to call for an end to the violence and show support
for regional and international efforts to broker peace.
A resolution is passed when it receives nine votes in favor
and no vetoes by the five permanent council members - Russia,
China, Britain, the United States and France. Some diplomats
said a vote on the Russian resolution would likely be tight and
could force a veto by the United States.
The Security Council is generally deadlocked on the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which U.N. diplomats say is due to
U.S. determination to protect its close ally Israel. The council
held an emergency meeting last Wednesday to discuss the Israeli
strikes on Gaza but took no action.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton headed to the region
on Tuesday to try to calm the conflict.
Egypt was trying to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas.
An Egyptian intelligence source said "there is still no
breakthrough and Egypt is working to find middle ground."
Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rocket fire continued on
Tuesday for a seventh day.