UN Security Council calls for Israel, Hamas to uphold ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS Nov 21 The U.N. Security
Council called on Israel and Hamas to uphold a ceasefire
agreement on Wednesday and commended the efforts of Egypt's
President Mohamed Mursi and others for brokering the deal.
The 15-member council also said in a statement that it
"deplored the loss of civilian lives resulting from this
situation."
Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Wednesday
to an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire to halt an eight-day conflict
around the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 162 Palestinians
and five Israelis.