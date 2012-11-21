版本:
UN Security Council calls for Israel, Hamas to uphold ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS Nov 21 The U.N. Security Council called on Israel and Hamas to uphold a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday and commended the efforts of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and others for brokering the deal.

The 15-member council also said in a statement that it "deplored the loss of civilian lives resulting from this situation."

Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Wednesday to an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire to halt an eight-day conflict around the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 162 Palestinians and five Israelis.

