U.S. FAA has not given notice about flights over Gaza -White House

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has not issued any notices regarding flights over the Gaza region in the Middle East despite the current conflict, the White House said on Tuesday.
"As it relates to the airspace in Gaza ... the FAA has not issued any notices related to the ongoing violence in that region of the world," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
"This does serve to illustrate, though, that it's individual carriers who make the decisions about their flight plans and whether or not to alter specific routes based on hostilities on the ground," he said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: