Clinton heading to Middle East for Gaza conflict talks -White House

PHNOM PENH Nov 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
is sending Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the Middle East
for talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Egyptian leaders to seek
a de-escalation of the violence in Gaza, the White House said on
Tuesday.
White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told
reporters in Cambodia that Clinton would leave for the region
later on Tuesday. Clinton and Obama are attending a summit in
Phnom Penh.
Clinton will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu in Jerusalem and with Palestinian Authority leaders in
Ramallah, Rhodes said. She will later travel to Cairo.
Rhodes said the message of her trip will be that it is in
nobody's interest for there to be an escalation of military
conflict in Gaza.