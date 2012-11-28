Britain could support Palestinian UN upgrade bid

LONDON Nov 28 Britain said it would support a Palestinian bid for a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations if it received assurances that the Palestinians would return to peace talks and would not seek to prosecute Israelis through the International Criminal Court.

"Up until the time of the vote itself we will remain open to voting in favour of the resolution if we see public assurances by the Palestinians," Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament on Wednesday.

The United Nations is due to hold a vote on Thursday on an upgrade of Palestinian status at the 193-member body to an observer state from an observer entity.

Acceptance of the Palestinians as a non-member state, similar to the Vatican's U.N. status, would implicitly recognize Palestinian statehood.