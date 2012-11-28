UPDATE 1-Britain could support Palestinian UN upgrade bid

LONDON Nov 28 Britain said on Wednesday it
would support a Palestinian bid for a diplomatic upgrade at the
United Nations if it were assured that the Palestinians would
return to peace talks and would not pursue Israel through the
International Criminal Court.
The United Nations is due to hold a vote on Thursday on an
upgrade of Palestinian status at the 193-member body to observer
state from observer entity.
Acceptance of the Palestinians as a non-member state,
similar to the Vatican's U.N. status, would implicitly recognise
Palestinian statehood.
The change would also allow the Palestinian territories to
access bodies like the International Criminal Court, which
prosecutes people for genocide, war crimes and other human
rights violations.
"There is no question of the United Kingdom voting against
the resolution. In order to vote for it we would need certain
assurances or amendments," Foreign Seretary William Hague told
parliament.
"The first is that the Palestinian Authority should indicate
a clear commitment to return immediately to negotiations (on a
two-state solution) without preconditions," he said.
"The second assurance relates to membership of other
specialised UN agencies and action in the International Criminal
Court," he added.
Hague said he had explained to Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas that Britain would abstain in the vote if it did not
receive those assurances.
Switzerland and Denmark on Wednesday joined a growing list
of European countries that back an upgrade for Palestinians to
non-member status at the United Nations.
However, Germany said would not back the Palestinian bid.