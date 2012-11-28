Palestinians win support from Swiss, Danes for UN vote

* Switzerland, Denmark to support Palestinian U.N. bid
* Britain still undecided
* Hope that support will boost peace talks
By Stephanie Nebehay and Noah Browning
GENEVA/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Nov 28 Switzerland
and Denmark on Wednesday joined a growing list of European
countries that back an upgrade for Palestinians to non-member
status at the United Nations, a victory that would be a
diplomatic boost to their aspirations for statehood.
With overwhelming support from the developing world, the
Palestinians appear certain to earn approval in the 193-member
U.N. General Assembly for a status upgrade to "observer state"
on Thursday.
Israel and its main ally the United States oppose the move,
which would implicitly recognize Palestinian statehood.
France said on Tuesday it would vote in favour of non-member
status and Switzerland and Denmark have now followed suit.
"The decision to support the resolution is in accordance
with Switzerland's policy to seek a negotiated, just, and
durable peace between Israel and an independent and viable
Palestinian state within secure and internationally recognised
borders," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Swiss decision followed a visit to Berne by Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas this month as the country hesitated
between voting in favour of the resolution or abstaining.
A positive vote would make it possible to "revitalise the
concept of a two-state solution by placing Israel and Palestine
on an equal footing in future peace negotiations", the Swiss
ministry said.
Abbas had reiterated his commitment to relaunch the peace
process immediately following the U.N. vote, it said.
In Copenhagen, the Danish foreign minister said Denmark
would also vote "yes".
"It is a moderate text which clearly highlights the need for
peace negotiations and negotiations for a two-state solution
that can secure Palestinians a safe and sustainable state side
by side with Israel, minister Villy Sovndal said.
Britain, which has been cool on the idea, was due to
announce its decision later in the day.
Israel and the United States condemn the U.N. bid, saying
the only genuine route to statehood for the Palestinians is via
a peace agreement made in direct talks with Israel.
Talks however have been stalled for two years, mainly over
the issue of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which have
expanded despite being deemed illegal by most of the world.
TURNING POINT
In Ramallah in the West Bank, senior Palestine Liberation
Organization official Hanan Ashrawi said the response was
encouraging and sent a message of hope to all Palestinians.
"This constitutes a historical turning point and opportunity
for the world to rectify a grave historical injustice that the
Palestinians have undergone since the creation of the state of
Israel in 1948."
"Now the people of this land, with enormous solidarity, is
telling the whole world not only that we exist, but we are on
our land and we have a right to self-determination and
statehood," she said.
European countries are eager to bolster moderates such as
Abbas after an eight-day conflict this month between Israel and
Gaza-based Islamists estranged from more moderate West Bank
compatriots and opposed to Israel's very existence.
Israel and the United States have mooted withholding aid and
tax revenue that the Palestinian government in the West Bank
needs to survive. Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman has
also viewed options that include bringing down Abbas.
The change would allow the Palestinian territories to access
bodies like the International Crminal Court, which prosecutes
people for genocide, war crimes and other human rights
violations.
After Israeli, British and U.S. diplomats unsuccessfully
tried to persuade the Palestinians to drop their upgrade bid,
they focused on trying to get the Palestinians to guarantee that
they would forego complaining about Israel to the ICC.
Britain, which had pushed European countries to abstain on
the U.N. vote, has asked the Palestinians to forego joining the
ICC in return for its vote. Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall
Grant said London had not yet decided how to vote.
"We have made consistently clear that it is wrong for the
Palestinians to bring this resolution to a vote at this time and
that it isn't likely to be a helpful contribution to the peace
process in the Middle East," Lyall said in New York on Tuesday.
The Palestinian U.N. observer, Riyad Mansour, said the
Palestinians would not rush to sign up to the ICC if they win
the U.N. status upgrade. But seeking action against Israel in
the court would remain an option, he told a news conference at
the United Nations on Tuesday.
Mansour said that if Israel continued to violate
international law, particularly by building settlements in the
West Bank - territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East
War - then the Palestinians would consult with friends,
including Europe, on what to do next.
The United States has suggested aid for the Palestinians -
and possibly some funding for the United Nations - could also be
at risk if the Palestinians win the U.N. upgrade. Israel has
said it may cancel the Paris Protocol, an economic accord it
maintains with the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.