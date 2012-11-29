版本:
Palestinians win implicit UN recognition of sovereign state

UNITED NATIONS Nov 29 The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state.

There were 138 votes in favor, nine against and 41 abstentions.

