Pall Corp in final stages for sale of filter maker -WSJ

May 11 Water and air filter maker Pall Corp
is in the final stages of an auction that could value
the company at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
Potential buyers include U.S. healthcare group Danaher Corp
and scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher
Scientific Inc, the Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HaIoq8)
The final bids for Pall Corp in New York state are due later
this week, the Journal said.
Based Pall Corp's Monday closing price of $99.31, the
company is valued at $10.59 billion.
The price was not immediately known and the talks may not
lead to a deal, the Journal said in its report.
Pall Corp could not immediately be reached for a comment.
Danaher and Thermo Fisher were not available for a comment
outside their business hours.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)