Palladium prices slide to 2-1/2 month low

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LONDON, June 11 Palladium prices fell to their lowest since April 1 on Thursday, tracking losses in other precious metals as expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to hike U.S. interest rates boosted the dollar.
Palladium and its sister metal platinum have been under pressure for much of this year from expectations that soft demand for the metals from carmakers, who use them in catalytic converters, will be outstripped by ample supply.
At 0939 GMT spot palladium was down 0.5 percent at $738.65 an ounce, having earlier touched a low of $736.00. It has fallen 7 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by William Hardy)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.