UPDATE 1-Pall Corp names new CEO

Aug 8 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pall Corp named Larry Kingsley as its chief executive, effective Oct. 3.

Pall said Kingsley, who joins from competitor Idex Corp where he was its CEO for seven years, will replace the retiring Eric Krasnoff.

Kingsley also serves as a board member of Cooper Industries .

Separately, Idex said it promoted Andrew Silvernail to become its new CEO effective Aug. 10. He was previously the vice-president and group executive, heading three business segments. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)