Holdings of South African palladium ETFs top 1 mln oz

LONDON, Sept 29 Combined holdings of the two South African palladium exchange-traded funds launched in March reached more than 1 million ounces last week, accounting for more than 40 percent of global palladium ETF reserves.

Data from the funds showed on Monday that Standard Bank's Johannesburg-listed AfricaPalladium product now holds 569,838 ounces of metal, while Absa Capital's NewPalladium fund has 443,949 ounces.

ETFs, which issue securities backed by physical metal, have proved a popular way to invest in precious metals in recent years. Platinum group metal funds in particular have seen big inflows, with a platinum-backed fund launched by Absa last year growing into the biggest of its kind within four months.

Palladium prices hit 13-1/2 year highs earlier this month, buoyed by expectations that supply from major producers Russia and South Africa would struggle to keep up with demand from automakers, which use the metal in catalytic converters.

"(Confidence in palladium) has been backed by the price increase that we saw this year with the Russia/Ukraine situation," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah.

"Another factor is that the automobile industry in developing countries has been performing better than in Europe, which demands platinum rather than palladium."

Palladium remains this year's best performing precious metal, up more than 10 percent compared to a 1 percent rise in gold prices and a near 5 percent drop in platinum.

The chief executive of Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's number one palladium producer, said last week his company and a group of private investors were in talks to buy palladium worth up to $2 billion from the country's central bank.

Vladimir Potanin said he was so convinced the market will be in supply deficit that he would put his own money into palladium if the company ruled there was no conflict of interest.

(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by David Evans)