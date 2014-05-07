Ripplewood affiliate takes stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
CAIRO May 7 An affliate of U.S investment group Ripplewood has acquired a 2.3 percent stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding that it hopes to increase its stake over time.
"We believe Palm Hills is well-positioned as one of Egypt's leading real estate developers and hope that we can help enhance the company's efforts in its development of new projects," said Timothy C. Collins, Ripplewood's founder and CEO.
"We are also confident in the future prospects of the company as we expect to increase our stake over time after this initial investment," he said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.