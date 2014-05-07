版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 19:25 BJT

Ripplewood affiliate takes stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills

CAIRO May 7 An affliate of U.S investment group Ripplewood has acquired a 2.3 percent stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding that it hopes to increase its stake over time.

"We believe Palm Hills is well-positioned as one of Egypt's leading real estate developers and hope that we can help enhance the company's efforts in its development of new projects," said Timothy C. Collins, Ripplewood's founder and CEO.

"We are also confident in the future prospects of the company as we expect to increase our stake over time after this initial investment," he said.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐