Palm oil buyers hold off mending ties with Malaysia plantation giant

* Malaysia watchdog has reinstated IOI's green certification
* But firms such as Nestle, Kellogg say holding off on
buying
* IOI says working to "re-engage" customers
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 Leading global buyers of
palm oil are holding off on mending business ties with Malaysian
plantation giant IOI Group despite an industry
watchdog's decision to reinstate the producer's green
certification.
The Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) in April
withdrew IOI's 'sustainability certification' after allegations
the company had illegally chopped down rainforests in Indonesia
and planted palm crops on peatland.
But earlier this month, it said IOI, one of the world's
leading palm producers and traders, had satisfied conditions for
the suspension to be lifted, a move that has sparked sharp
criticism from environmental groups.
Palm oil, used in everything from chocolate to cosmetics,
has become one of the world's fastest expanding crops, but the
industry has been facing intense pressure over deforestation and
methods used to clear land. That has driven many buyers to
demand certification of environmentally sound behaviour.
Food companies Nestle, Kellogg, Mars Inc and
Hersheys, along with healthcare product makers Johnson &
Johnson and Reckitt Benckiser told Reuters they
had no immediate plans to return to business with IOI despite
the latest step by RSPO.
Procter and Gamble told Reuters it had ended its
relationship with IOI, while Unilever said it was
looking into the watchdog's decision.
"(We will not change our approach until) we see IOI's
upgraded policies enacted, with improvements verified on the
ground by an independent group of experts," Nestle said in an
emailed statement.
IOI officials in Kuala Lumpur said the company remained
committed to "engagement with all its stakeholders" and would be
"working hard to re-engage with them in the coming weeks and
months".
"Our focus will now be on the implementation of our
commitments, and progress reports detailing delivery against
them will be made public on a quarterly basis," said Surina
Ismail, its group head of sustainability.
Meanwhile, major palm oil trader Cargill Ltd
said it was sticking to its decision to suspend business with
IOI. Rita Aspen, regional director of corporate affairs for Asia
Pacific, said the company would "review IOI's sustainability
policy ... before taking further action".
Environmental groups such as Greenpeace called RSPO's
decision to lift IOI's suspension premature and
counter-productive, and urged companies to put on hold buying
from IOI.
RSPO, a body of consumers, green groups and plantation
firms, said its decision to lift the suspension was recommended
by its independent complaints panel, and that it stood by "the
integrity of the panel" and its conclusions.
IOI is one of the RSPO's founding members.
"It sends the message that the RSPO is more concerned about
helping a founding member regain its customers than ensuring its
standards are upheld," said Greenpeace Indonesia forest
campaigner Annisa Rahmawati.
Around 90 percent of the world's palm oil crop grows in
Malaysia and Indonesia.
RSPO previously said the suspension would be reinstated if
IOI fails to follow through on an action plan to correct
environmental shortfalls.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Joseph Radford)