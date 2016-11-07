Palm oil's green body comes under fire from activists

| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 7 Some activist groups are
withdrawing support for the palm oil body that provides
sustainability certificates for the industry, saying it is
biased towards producers and its complaints panel is flawed.
Aidenvironment, an Amsterdam-based green group, could become
the latest to cut ties with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm
Oil (RSPO) over what it calls poor handling of a complaint
against major palm producer IOI Group.
RSPO -- a body of palm producers, consumer companies, and
activist groups -- has long faced criticism for weak enforcement
standards. Some faith was restored earlier this year when RSPO
suspended IOI's certificates, which then dissipated when RSPO
revoked the suspension four months later.
A withdrawal by green groups, long seen as the conscience of
the RSPO, could undermine the credibility of the industry body,
especially for consumer manufacturing companies under pressure
globally to ensure they have a sustainable supply chain.
It would also create a larger disparity at the RSPO's
already skewed roundtable -- NGOs make up less than 2 percent of
the RSPO's 3,080 members worldwide.
"We're going to have a meeting with the RSPO," said Eric
Wakker, senior consultant at Aidenvironment Asia, who wants the
watchdog to publicly admit they've made "serious mistakes" with
the IOI case. "If the RSPO is not going to come up with a real
commitment to change, we're going to throw in our membership."
"The RSPO secretariat is more interested in selling
certified palm oil than they are in securing the credibility of
their sustainability claim," Wakker told Reuters
RSPO is focused on its processes and is not going to make
decisions based on sentiment, said Stefano Savi, global outreach
and engagement director of the RSPO.
"Overall, the number of NGOs that continue or have started
supporting RSPO in the past year is far greater than the number
of those who have unfortunately decided to disengage from the
process," he told Reuters.
IOI Group did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Aidenvironment's threat to quit comes as RSPO members and
industry players began gathering in Bangkok on Monday for the
group's annual roundtable conference meeting this week.
SOAP TO SOUP
Palm oil is the most widely used edible oil in the world,
found in everything from margarine to cookies and from soap to
soups. One of the cheapest edible oils on the market, it is
extracted from the pulp of the palm fruit that drops from trees
in tropical plantations, most of them in Malaysia and Indonesia.
Between 1990 and 2010, up to 3.5 million hectares of forests
were cut down for palm oil plantations in Indonesia, Malaysia
and Papua New Guinea, according to the World Wildlife Fund
(WWF). That's a land area the size of Germany.
Palm oil plantations operating in remote rainforests have
come under unprecedented scrutiny the past few years, not only
from the mounting influence of activists, but from their
customers as well.
Certification of environmentally sound behavior is required
by some major palm oil buyers in the West, including major food
and candy makers such as Nestle, Unilever,
Mars and Kellogg.
RSPO initially suspended IOI's certificates in April based
on an AidEnviornment complaint that the company had illegally
chopped down rainforests in the Indonesian province of West
Kalimantan and planted oil palms on peatlands, which are highly
flammable when drained. Peatland fires across Indonesia in
recent years have led to a massive haze of dangerous pollution
across large parts of Southeast Asia.
Green groups who had hailed the RSPO move were disappointed
when the body lifted the suspension before IOI's proposal to
improve its operations had been verified on the ground. Leading
global palm oil buyers had yet to resume buying from IOI after
the April suspension.
Australian NGO Palm Oil Investigations (POI), which is not
an RSPO member, has stopped encouraging consumer companies to
seek RSPO certification, after the IOI reversal.
"After IOI was reinstated, we couldn't push anyone to that
certification anymore," said POI founder Lorinda Jane. "If they
are going to certify destruction, even just one company alone,
it tars every producer with the same brush."
Swiss-based NGO PanEco resigned as an RSPO member in June,
citing failures in its complaints panel, monitoring and audit
process.
