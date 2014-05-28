Palo Alto reports 49 pct jump in revenue, settles lawsuit with Juniper

May 28 Security software maker Palo Alto
Networks Inc reported a 49 percent jump in revenue,
helped by higher subscriptions, and said it has settled all
patent litigation with network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
.
Palo Alto's shares rose as much as 9 percent in extended
trading on Wednesday.
The company's net loss, however, widened to $139.1 million,
or $1.86 per share, from $7.3 million, or 10 cents per share, a
year earlier, mainly due to expenses related to the settlement
with Juniper.
Revenue jumped to $150.7 million in the quarter ended April
30. Operating expenses rose threefold to $249.3 million.
