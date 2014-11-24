Palo Alto Networks revenue rises on strong demand for data security

BRIEF-MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services
* MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as more companies look to guard their data and networks from hackers.
The company's net loss widened to $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $7.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $192.3 million from $128.2 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goodfellow reports its results for the three months ended February 28, 2017
* Humana-Realigned certain of its businesses for reporting segments; segments include retail,group and specialty,healthcare services,individual commercial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: