Palo Alto revenue jumps on strong demand for cyber security

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 54.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue as companies and governments spent more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
The company's net loss widened to $38.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $297.2 million from $192.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.