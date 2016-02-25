Palo Alto's revenue surges 54 pct on higher cyber security spending

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
Feb 25 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 54 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher spending by companies and governments to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
The company forecast third-quarter profit of 41-42 cents per share and revenue of $335 million-$339 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share and revenue of $334.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $334.7 million from $217.7 million in the second quarter ended Jan. 31.
Palo Alto's shares were halted in afternoon trading on Thursday after StreetInsider.com revealed the earnings numbers before the company's scheduled announcement. (bit.ly/1WM6Epb) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S