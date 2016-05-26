Cyber security firm Palo Alto's revenue jumps 47.7 pct

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 47.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it gained new customers for its cyber security products, particularly in its burgeoning services unit.
However, Palo Alto's net loss widened to $70.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $45.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $345.8 million from $234.2 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp