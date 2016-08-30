版本:
Cyber security firm Palo Alto's quarterly revenue jumps 41 pct

Aug 30 Palo Alto Networks Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 41 percent as spending by companies and governments on cyber security stayed strong after a spate of major attacks in the past few years.

Palo Alto also said its board had authorized a share buyback of up to $500 million.

The company's net loss widened to $54.5 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 31 from $46 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $400.8 million from $283.9 million.

The company's shares rose 2.5 percent to $147 in extended trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

