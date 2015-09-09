Palo Alto revenue jumps as companies boost cyber security spending

Sept 9 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 59.3 percent jump in quarterly revenue as companies and governments spent more to protect their networks amid sophisticated cyber attacks.

The company's net loss widened to $46 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 31, from $32.1 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $283.9 million from $178.2 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)