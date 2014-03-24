UPDATE 1-Palo Alto Networks to buy Israeli cybersecurity firm for $200 mln

(Adds analyst comment, details, background, shares)
By Soham Chatterjee
March 24 Security software maker Palo Alto
Networks Inc said it would buy privately held Israeli
cybersecurity company Cyvera for about $200 million to enhance
its line of products that protect businesses from online
attacks.
Palo Alto said Cyvera's software - which protects businesses
from cyber threats by blocking unknown, zero-day attacks - would
shield its customers from threats on any device across networks.
Zero-day cyber attacks exploit a vulnerability in computer
systems and networks known only to the attacker.
FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said he viewed the
deal "as a very smart acquisition that could significantly
expand their (Palo Alto's) total addressable market opportunity
in cyber security."
He said he saw the space as an "arms race" as cyber security
players such as Palo Alto, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
and FireEye Inc are all in the process of
building out their product wings.
Palo Alto and FireEye have been acquiring companies to
strengthen their security software offerings.
The deal is Palo Alto's second acquisition after it bought
privately held Morta Security Inc, which was founded by former
National Security Agency officials, in January. (r.reuters.com/zuf87v)
FireEye bought cyber forensics and security software firm
Mandiant Corp for about $1 billion in December.
The growing threat of online crime has increased demand for
cybersecurity products as companies are no longer relying solely
on anti-virus software to protect their networks.
FireEye said last month that it would start selling
intrusion prevention systems, which help companies detect
attacks that breach their firewalls, by the middle of this year.
Palo Alto said it expected to close the acquisition of Tel
Aviv-based Cyvera, which has 55 employees, in the second half of
its fiscal year 2014.
Palo Alto's shares fell 1.4 percent to $75.61 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Monday morning. The stock has gained 44
percent since the company went public in July 2012.
