UPDATE 1-Palo Alto Networks to buy Israeli cybersecurity firm for $200 mln

By Soham Chatterjee

March 24 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc said it would buy privately held Israeli cybersecurity company Cyvera for about $200 million to enhance its line of products that protect businesses from online attacks.

Palo Alto said Cyvera's software - which protects businesses from cyber threats by blocking unknown, zero-day attacks - would shield its customers from threats on any device across networks.

Zero-day cyber attacks exploit a vulnerability in computer systems and networks known only to the attacker.

FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said he viewed the deal "as a very smart acquisition that could significantly expand their (Palo Alto's) total addressable market opportunity in cyber security."

He said he saw the space as an "arms race" as cyber security players such as Palo Alto, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and FireEye Inc are all in the process of building out their product wings.

Palo Alto and FireEye have been acquiring companies to strengthen their security software offerings.

The deal is Palo Alto's second acquisition after it bought privately held Morta Security Inc, which was founded by former National Security Agency officials, in January. (r.reuters.com/zuf87v)

FireEye bought cyber forensics and security software firm Mandiant Corp for about $1 billion in December.

The growing threat of online crime has increased demand for cybersecurity products as companies are no longer relying solely on anti-virus software to protect their networks.

FireEye said last month that it would start selling intrusion prevention systems, which help companies detect attacks that breach their firewalls, by the middle of this year.

Palo Alto said it expected to close the acquisition of Tel Aviv-based Cyvera, which has 55 employees, in the second half of its fiscal year 2014.

Palo Alto's shares fell 1.4 percent to $75.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning. The stock has gained 44 percent since the company went public in July 2012. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)