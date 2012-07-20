Shares of Palo Alto soar 31 percent in NYSE debut

July 20 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc soared 31.3 percent in their market debut on Friday, as investors bet on growth of the enterprise software market.

The Santa Clara, California-based company, which makes security software for businesses, opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $55.15 after shares priced above the expected range at $42.00.

Palo Alto's 6.2 million shares priced on Thursday night, raising $260.4 million.