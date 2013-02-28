版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks sees Q3 revenue in range of $100 mln - $104 mln

Feb 28 Palo Alto Networks Inc : * Says sees Q3 revenue in range of $100 million - $104 million, non-GAAP EPS of

around 5 cents
