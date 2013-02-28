版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:39 BJT

Palo Alto Networks results beats Street

Feb 28 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks reported second quarter revenue and earnings per share that beat expectations amid strong demand for products that offer protection from cyber attacks.

Revenue in its second quarter, that ended Jan. 31, rose 70 percent to $96.5 million compared with a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Non-GAAP earnings were $3.9 million, or 5 cents a share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $93.3 million and earnings per share of 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐