Palo Alto Networks' 4th quarter revenue up 88 pct, beats Street

Sept 10 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks, which went public in July, reported an 88 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue and posted a modest profit that beat estimates on the back of strong customer growth and increasing demand for security software.

Palo Alto Networks, which sells firewalls to businesses that prevent data breaches and block malware and viruses, said on Monday that quarterly net income, excluding items, was $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share versus a net loss of $5.1 million a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter, which ended July 31, was $75.6 million. Analysts on average expected the company to break even and report revenue of $71.33 million.