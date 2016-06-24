Pampa Energia to hire four banks for new bond sale

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
NEW YORK, June 24 (IFR) - Argentine power company Pampa Energia will hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets.
The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman Marcelo Mindlin told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.