Argentina's Pampa Energia sells TGS gas stake in $241 mln deal

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 Argentine utilities company Pampa Energia said on Tuesday it had sold its indirect stake in local natural gas supplier Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) for $241 million.

The buyers are investment vehicles controlled by the wealthy Sielecki and Werthein families.

Pampa Energia has received a partial payment of $8 million, with a further $153 million due when the company closes a purchase of Petrobras Argentina. The remainder will be paid by February 2017, according to a document sent to Argentina's stock exchange.

In May, Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energia for $892 million.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

