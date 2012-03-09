Argentina's Pampa Energia 2011 net loss balloons

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina's Pampa Energia energy group reported on Friday a 2011 net loss of 931 million pesos ($216 million), compared with the 46.6 million pesos reported in 2010, citing a one-off loss of 558 million pesos.

Pampa Energia controls electricity company Edenor and power transmission firm Transener. A Reuters poll of five analysts forecast the company's fourth-quarter net loss at a median of 43 million pesos, which would have taken the annual net loss to around 226 million pesos.