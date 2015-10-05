UPDATE 1-Pan Pacific sees copper prices back at $6,000 in FY16/17

(Adds quotes, details)
TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Pan Pacific Copper expects
copper prices to rise to $6,000 a tonne over the next 18 months,
driven by global production cuts and demand growth in Asia,
although any upside will be limited in 2015, its president said
on Monday.
"Copper prices will continue to languish this year, hovering
between the current level and $5,500 a tonne," President
Yoshihiro Nishiyama told a news conference.
Copper prices hit a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne
in late August amid fears over a slowing economy in top buyer
China. Prices have since recovered to around $5,160 a tonne but
are well below recent peaks above $6,300 in May.
Nishiyama said Japan's biggest copper smelter expected
prices to recover from next year, led by a series of production
cuts by miners including Glencore and Freeport-McMoRan
, as well as solid demand in Southeast Asia and India.
The company forecast an average price of $6,000/T in the
year to end-March 2017 and $6,700/T in the following year.
"We expect the market to hit the bottom this year or next
year," Nishiyama said.
Pan Pacific, which also mines copper, is ramping up output
of its new Caserones copper mine in Chile. The mine achieved
full produciton in September and aims to produce 150,000 tonnes
of copper concentrates next year, Nishiyama said.
Pan Pacific, 66 percent owned by JX Holdings and 34
percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting, said it plans to
cut its output of refined copper by 7.5 percent in October-March
from a year earlier to 271,600 tonnes.
The reduction is due to maintenance at its Saganoseki
Smelter in November and a fire in September at its Tamano
Smelter which forced it to halt operations for 40 days.
Copper demand in Japan is expected to pick up in the
January-March quarter, PPC director Takayasu Kashimura said.
Pan Pacific will begin negotiations soon on copper
processing fees and premiums for Chinese buyers to secure metal
for 2016.
Nishiyama said he did not expect a major fall in the fees
from this year's $107 a tonne or 10.7 cents a pound due to a
recovery in spot prices.
Global miners pay treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) to
smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal. Higher fees
are typically seen when concentrate supply rises or available
smelter capacity thins.
"As for China premiums, we believe we don't have to make a
big cut from this year's $115 a tonne," Nishiyama said, citing
recent spot premiums at $110-120.
