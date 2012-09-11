India's Panacea in drug development, sales pact with U.S. company

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 India's Panacea Biotec Ltd and U.S.-based Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp would jointly develop at least 18 branded and generic drugs for global sales and distribution on a cost and profit sharing basis, the companies said in a statement.
Panacea would identify drugs and develop and manufacture them, while Osmotica would take care of product registration, sales and marketing in the United States and other global markets, they said on Tuesday.
Panacea would received up to 50 percent of development costs as milestone payment from Osmotica as part of the agreement, it said.
Shares in Panacea rose 20 percent, their maximum daily limit, to 108 rupees ahead of the announcement on Tuesday.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.