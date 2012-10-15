Panalpina shares tumble after profit warning

* Company said Q3 EBITDA would fall to 15-20 mln Sfr

* Shares fall more than 8 pct

ZURICH Oct 15 Shares in logistics firm Panalpina fall more than 8 percent on Monday after the company warned weak volumes on Europe-related trade lanes would hit its financial results.

"Particularly air freight volumes of major customers in key industries such as high-tech, telecom and chemicals decreased substantially in the third quarter," Panalpina said in a press release on Friday.

The group expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall to 15-20 million Swiss francs in the third quarter from 54.2 million francs a year earlier.

"We had originally expected 35 million francs," said Bettina Edmondston at Kepler in a note, cutting the price target to 80 francs from 115 francs and putting the firm's 'Buy' rating under review. Several other brokers also cut their price targets.

Shares were down 8.1 percent at 82.15 Swiss francs at 0720 GMT in a slightly firmer Swiss market.

Panalpina, whose most important market is crisis-shaken Europe, will publish detailed financial results on Nov. 2.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)