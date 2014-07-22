BRIEF-Panalpina WeltTransport Holding says gross profit increased to CHF 777.9 million in H1 2014

July 22 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG : * Says gross profit increased 2% (adjusted: +8%) to CHF 777.9 million in the

first half of 2014 * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 60.1 million, an increase of 2% (adjusted: +7%) * Says H1 EBIT-to-gross -profit margin remained unchanged at 7.7% year-on-year * Says expects the air and ocean freight markets to grow by 3-4% and 4-5%

respectively in 2014