Panama sets initial price thoughts on new 10-year bond

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has opened books on a new 10-year US dollar bond, setting initial price thoughts at 175bp area over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to arrange the offering, which is expected to price as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Joan Magee and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)