版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 21:25 BJT

Panama sets initial price thoughts on new 10-year bond

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has opened books on a new 10-year US dollar bond, setting initial price thoughts at 175bp area over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to arrange the offering, which is expected to price as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Joan Magee and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐