Panama sets guidance on 10-year US dollar bond - source

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has set price guidance of 160bp area over US Treasuries on a benchmark-sized US dollar bond, according to market sources.
The guidance range, defined as 160bp plus or minus 10bp over US Treasuries, came tight to initial price thoughts of 175bp area released earlier on Monday.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to arrange the offering, which is expected to price as soon as possible. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports