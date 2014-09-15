版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 01:55 BJT

Panama launches US$1.25bn 10-year bond

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama is set to raise US$1.25bn on Monday through the issuance of a new 10-year bond, market sources said.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has launched the transaction at a final spread of 150bp over US Treasuries, tight to guidance of 160bp area and to initial price thoughts of 175bp area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are leading the deal, expected to price later on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐