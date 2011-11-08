Panama's Copa Holdings 3rd quarter profit dips

* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs $1.63 year earlier

PANAMA CITY Nov 8 Copa Holdings SA (CPA.N), the parent of Panama-based Copa Airlines, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income fell 1.7 percent to $70.3 million.

The company, which also operates Copa Airlines Colombia, reported earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter.

The results compared with net income of $71.5 million and earnings per share of $1.63 a year earlier.

Despite a nearly 38 percent rise in the effective cost of jet fuel, quarterly revenue rose 31.3 percent and there also were stronger operating margins due to higher load factors and yields.

The company raised its operating margin outlook for 2011 to about 21 percent from a previous view of between 19 and 21 percent. Copa said its preliminary outlook for operating margin in 2012 is between 18 percent and 20 percent.

Copa, up nearly 17 percent this year, closed down 3.97 percent at $68.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.