TABLE-Panama 12-month inflation steady in May

PANAMA CITY, June 12 Panama's annual inflation rate was flat in May, figures on Wednesday showed. May April May 2012 Change on month (pct) 0.4 0.3 0.4 Change on year (pct) 3.7 3.7 6.0 Index (base 2002) 147.8 147.2 142.5 Food & beverage, year(pct) 5.3 6.2 8.9