TABLE-Panama 12-month inflation steady in May

PANAMA CITY, June 12 Panama's annual inflation
rate was flat in May, figures on Wednesday showed.   
     
                             May           April         May 2012
 Change on month (pct)       0.4           0.3           0.4
 Change on year (pct)        3.7           3.7           6.0
 Index (base 2002)           147.8         147.2         142.5
 Food & beverage, year(pct)   5.3          6.2           8.9
