Panama's top court approves two new probes against ex-president Martinelli

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
PANAMA CITY, Sept 23 Panama's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved two new investigations against ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, adding to a growing list of corruption probes targeting the former president.
In one of the new cases, Panama's stock market regulator asked for an investigation into whether Martinelli, through the brokerage firm Financial Pacific, was insider trading on shares of Canadian miner Petaquilla.
The other investigation is related to an existing case, alleging that a company contracted by Martinelli's government was allegedly accepting bribes.
The Supreme Court was pressured to "falsely accuse me," Martinelli tweeted on Wednesday.
The multimillionaire supermarket tycoon, who left Panama in January, is facing a total of five probes now.
Martinelli has denied wrongdoing, alleging that his successor and adversary, President Juan Carlos Varela, has gone after him for political reasons. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Michael Perry)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.